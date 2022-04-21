Lightyear: New Poster, Trailer, and Images From Pixar's Next Feature

So far, so good on a Pixar movie, finally seeing a theatrical release. As of last month, for those of you paying attention, it has been two years since a Pixar movie was released on the big screen. Their films seem to be doing very well on Disney+, which, while good for the service, is a shame because they are fantastic and really should be given a chance to be seen on the biggest screen possible. Lightyear is looking like it's going to get that possibility, which is awesome to see. Today, Disney and Pixar released a new poster, trailer, two new images, and a more detailed summary that details what this movie is going to be about. We got to see about thirty minutes of the film not long ago, and as someone who wasn't looking forward to this one at all, it was a lot better than we thought it was going to be. The animation is stunning, and it's going to look great in IMAX.

The definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, Lightyear, follows the legendary Space Ranger after he's marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he's joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.

The film features the voices of Chris Evans as accomplished Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne, and Peter Sohn as Sox. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules lend their voices to the Junior Zap Patrol's Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison and Darby Steel, respectively, and James Brolin can be heard as the enigmatic Zurg. The voice cast also includes Mary McDonald-Lewis as onboard computer I.V.A.N., Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside, Efren Ramirez as Airman Diaz, and Keira Hairston as Young Izzy. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director Finding Dory), produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot), and featuring a score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Up), Lightyear opens only in theaters on June 17, 2022.

