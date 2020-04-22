Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights Pushed Back To June 2021

The big-screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights has been pushed back. The film was initially set to release in June, and will now instead release in June 2021. This ends a slight period of confusion with what was happening with the film. When other films were moved by the studio last month In The Heights was left off the schedule entirely without reason. The new date given by Warner Bros. is June 18th, 2021. The film is directed by Jon M. Chu, who took to his Twitter account to discuss the news with fans after the announcement was made public. The story was reported by Variety.

In The Heights Should Be Seen In A Theater

"After long conversations & sleepless nights of uncertainty, we have decided the best time to release 'In the Heights' is next summer when people will feel the MOST comfortable celebrating in a movie theater TOGETHER. I know it's much later than we wanted, but 'In the Heights' didn't take 10 years to get made only to be left in half empty theaters w/out the crowd it deserves!!"

And on that last point, he is correct. A big, huge musical like this deserves and should be seen on the biggest screen possible, with the best sound possible, and a packed crowd. Before all of this shutdown stuff began, I saw the trailer for the film before a showing, and THE TRAILER had people clapping along to the music. While I have never seen the stage production of In The Heights, as a fan of Miranda's I personally cannot wait for this film. Nothing like an excellent musical to get the blood pumping.

In The Heights, directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barrera, Jimmy Smits, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Stephanie Beatriz will open in theaters on June 18th, 2021.