Imaginary Heads To VOD Today, While Still In Theaters

Imaginary is still in theaters, but you can now watch it at home. The Blumhouse film is now available for rent or purchase.

Despite its all-star cast including DeWanda Wise and Betty Buckley, box office impact was minimal.

Chauncey The Bear's attempt to become a horror icon did not soar as anticipated.

2024 has seen several horror films like Imaginary not meeting box office expectations.

Imaginary is the latest Blumhouse film, which was made in partnership with Lionsgate. DeWanda Wise (Jurassic World Dominion), Tom Payne ("The Walking Dead"), Taegen Burns ("The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers"), Pyper Braun (Desperation Road), Betty Buckley (Carrie), Matthew Sato ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"), and Veronica Falcón ("Ozark") all-star in the film, alongside Chauncey The Bear, who Blumhouse really wanted to turn into a horror icon, as they did with M3GAN last year. That did not happen, as the film barely made a dent at the box office, though with its small budget, the $30 million it has made should make it profitable. As of today, though still in theaters, the film has hit VOD services for rental and purchase.

Imaginary Is Not The Only Horror Film To Disappoint At The Box Office This Year

Jessica moves back into her childhood home with her family. Her youngest stepdaughter, Alice, develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playfully and become increasingly sinister. As Alice's behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.

Horror has had a rough run in theaters in 2024 so far. Films like Night Swim, Lisa Frankenstein, Imaginary, and Immaculate have all failed to break out in any way. While far from a reason to panic, these releases were high profile enough and starred the right people to put butts in the seats, and they just didn't. The rest of the year has some heavy-hitter franchises and films coming, including Blumhouses' take on The Wolf Man. So this is more a head-scratcher than anything. I thought Imaginary would take off a bit.

You can now watch the film on your preferred VOD service.

