Wolf Man: Blumhouse Has Started Production On October Release

Blumhouse is officially in production on their new version of Wolf Man. The film, directed by Leigh Whannell, hits theaters in October.

Christopher Abbott leads with Julia Garner in a story of a family tormented by a werewolf.

Wolf Man's script boasts contributions from Whannell, Schuker Blum, and Rebecca Angelo.

Universal shows faith in Blumhouse post-Invisible Man success, with Ryan Gosling as executive producer.

Wolf Man is ready for his close-up. Director Leigh Whannell posed for a picture from the first day on set, posted by Blumhouse's head honcho Jason Blum on his X page. Christopher Abbott is set as the lead, and Ozark star Julia Garner will star opposite him. The film will see their family being stalked and tortured by the hairy creature. Whannell, who helmed the Blumhouse Invisible Man remake in 2020, is directing. This is a show of confidence by Universal in Blumhouse as well, as the studio has long been reluctant to just let anyone touch the Universal Monsters. Blumhouse earned that trust by modernizing the aforementioned Invisible Man and turning it into a hit.

Wolf Man For Modern Times

Wolf Man has a script from Whannell, Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum, and Rebecca Angelo. As far as the plot, details are under wraps, but reports say it will focus on a man defending his family from a beast. Will Abbott become the Wolf Man after some kind of fight? Will he and his family be fighting the hairy, bipedal creature? This remains to be seen. Jason Blum will produce from Blumhouse, and Ryan Gosling, who was set to star at one point, will also receive an executive producer's credit.

The last time we saw the Wolf Man on screen was the not-great Benicio Del Toro one. While not a good film by any stretch, it had its moments. Mostly, I just wished that the monster looked better. That is all I care about here; we need a great design. Not just a big-looking dog, an actual Wolf Man, please. Now that this is officially in production, here's hoping we get a little more information and clarity on the plot as we barrel toward that October 24th release date in theaters.

