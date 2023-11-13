Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: john wick, John Wick: Chapter 4, john wick: chapter 5, lionsgate

Lionsgate Executive Confirms John Wick: Chapter 5 And More Spin-Offs

A Lionsgate executive has confirmed that a script for John Wick: Chapter 5 is in development now that the writer's strike has ended.

It feels like every other day someone is talking about John Wick: Chapter 5 like it's absolutely something that is going to happen, then it's something that might happen someday, then it probably isn't going to happen. This movie is starting to enter a weird level of development hell earlier than most productions. It began with the fourth and fifth films being announced more or less simultaneously, but that was not the case. By the time the credits rolled on John Wick: Chapter 4, people were a little confused about that fifth film because that ending seemed pretty definitive. However, there was always the chance that John survived, and a fifth film in this universe doesn't have to star John Wick himself. A few days ago, during Lionsgate's quarterly earnings call, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake mentioned (via ComicBook.com) that a fifth film and more spin-offs are on the way.

"On the Wick side, we got multiple spin-offs and Wick Five," Joe Drake revealed. "We started to work on (it) right when the writer's strike started, and we've gotten back to work as soon as it ended."

We already know about one spin-off in the John Wick universe, Ballerina, that is on the way, and it sounds like there are plans to do more television shows even though The Continental underperformed. While the character of John Wick has always been a ton of fun to watch, the world that he existed in was the thing that kept bringing people back, and everyone involved needs to figure out the right way to tap into that if Keanu Reeves decides that he really is done with the character.

John Wick: Chapter 4: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes. John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane. It is directed by Chad Stahelski, written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, and based on characters by Derek Kolstad. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski are producing, and Keanu Reeves, Louise Rosner, David Leitch, and Michael Paseornek are executive producing. It was released on March 24, 2023.

A Lionsgate executive has confirmed that a script for John Wick: Chapter 5 is in development now that the writer's strike has ended.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!