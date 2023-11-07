Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: john wick, john wick 5, keanu reeves, lionsgate

John Wick Producer Says the Fifth Film Needs to Reinvent the Story

One of the key producers behind John Wick: Chapter 4 suggested that the fifth entry of the franchise needs to explore a brand new angle.

There are a lot of conversations about the future of the expansive John Wick franchise given the overwhelming success of John Wick: Chapter 4, which even led to the recent news that suggests the current ending is mostly definitive. However, according to one of the key producers attached to the popular action film franchise, there's still hope for more chapters to come. So what does that look like?

John Wick: Chapter 4 Producer is Confident a Fifth Film Will Happen (With a New Angle)

When recently speaking to Screen Rant, producer Basil Iwanyk discussed the idea of naturally working towards a fifth installment, explaining, "So I think that what I love about the end of John Wick 4 is, if this means that there's never another [of these movies], it's a nice elegant way of ending it, right? If there is another John Wick movie, which I do believe there will be, we don't know what it is yet, but I do believe. I do feel like it will be a completely other book. If these movies were four chapters, you kind of blame it on the metaphor. The next John Wick will be another book. It won't be like six months later [after Chapter 4]."

Iwanyk then tells the publication, "We just don't know what that is. But we all love spending time together, and we love the process. The more time that goes by, the more we miss it. As demented as it sounds, and these movies are really hard to pull off, there's something really exciting about making these movies. And I don't even mean talking to you and the box office. I just mean mounting it, preparing for it, casting for it. It's fun as s—t."

If we do receive a fifth entry in the distant future, would you be interested in retreading stories of the past or a brand new angle for the Keanu Reeves action flicks?

