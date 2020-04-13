Lionsgate, Fandango YouTube, and NATO For Lionsgate LIVE!

Lionsgate is partnering with companies for a four-week event titled Lionsgate LIVE! The initiative will benefit furloughed movie theater workers, as theaters around the world remain shuttered and closed with no end in sight. Fandango, YouTube NATO (National Association of Theater Owners), AMC, Regal, and Cinemark will all partner with Lionsgate for the program, which will see Lionsgate films streamed live on the Lionsgate and Fandango Movieclips YouTube page. There will be links to donate to The Will Rogers Foundation, and the company is also making an initial donation to the charity helping workers in the movie theater business. Popcornopolis and SnackNation will also have offers benefitting the foundation available.

Jamie Lee Curtis Will Host Lionsgate LIVE!

Jamie Lee Curtis is going to be the host of the Lionsgate streaming event. The screenings will take place on Friday nights for the next four weeks. Starting this Friday with The Hunger Games, and continuing with Dirty Dancing the following week, and then La La Land and John Wick to finish up the last two weeks. John Wick will be age-restricted. Curtis will provide movie memories, talk to celebrity guests, and YouTube personalities. Lionsgate will also offer special programming and real-time fan chats, along with live tweeting and interactive elements for fans. The screenings will be free to view.

"There's nothing that will replace the magic of seeing a movie together with your fellow moviegoers in a theater on a big screen, but this is a chance for America to come together to recreate the experience," said Joe Drake, chairman, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. "This is a great chance to show the country's theatrical employees how much we miss going to their theaters and how much we support them. Jamie Lee Curtis – a woman who literally grew up with the movies and movie theaters – is one of the world's biggest movie fans, so it's a real thrill that she'll be our host for this event. Let's have some fun watching some classic movies together at home while celebrating moviegoing!"

A Great Idea to Help

This is great, and more studios should be doing these types of things right now. People are very giving, and thousands of workers are in trouble. Opening up donations for those workers and incorporating so many different interactive elements should be a blueprint for more film companies to jump on this train. Lionsgate deserves a round of applause for this.

