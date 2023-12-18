Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, lionsgate, rachael zegler

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes On Digital Tomorrow

Lionsgate will release The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on digital services to rent or own starting tomorrow.

Article Summary The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes available digitally from December 19th.

Box office success with $289 million, hinting at future franchise expansion.

Stars include Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, and more in this Hunger Games prequel.

Rent or own the prequel to explore the origins of President Snow and Panem.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will head home for the holidays. The prequel will be available to rent or own on digital services beginning tomorrow, December 19th. This follows a pretty successful run at the box office, where it has hovered around the top three of the charts since opening on November 17th. Worldwide, it has pulled in $289 million to date, not bad at all. Will there be more? I would have to think so, as this is one of Lionsgate's most lucrative franchises. This one stars stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis.

The Hunger Games Would Be A Long Watch At Family Holiday Parties

Experience the story of The Hunger Games — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem. The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

This film is going to clean up on digital and should put any more questions about whether this franchise should continue to bed. You can get it starting tomorrow on whatever service you prefer for your digital film consumption.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!