Monopoly Film On The Way From Dungeons & Dragons Team, Sadly
The Monopoly movie has hired Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves screenwriters John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.
Monopoly is heading to the big screen. Lionsgate and LuckyChap have hired John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein to pen a script for a film based around the mega-popular board game. This is significant because this also means they are not spending time making a film we all want: a sequel to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. That film was a modest hit but has become a huge streaming hit, and it shows that the pair can take these interesting IPs that are a bit tougher to crack and make something fun and entertaining out of them. Deadline had the news.
Monopoly: Dungeons & Dragon Edition?
Maybe that is the answer here! The Monopoly movie can just be a weird sequel to D&D. In all seriousness; their involvement is the only reason I would care whatsoever about this project. No offense to those trying to bring it to fruition, but it feels pretty pointless. Is it even fair to call Monopoly IP? It's a board game. Any film that comes out is going to stretch out a concept to the point that it hardly will recognize the property, except for some winks and nods to the original game. Nah, let's just make a sequel to D&D. That seems like a much better idea. That first film made my top ten films of the year and had one of the smartest scripts that year as well. The casting was perfect; everyone seemed to be having a great time. Let's get back to that.