Posted in: Movies, News | Tagged: dungeons & dragons, monopoly

Monopoly Film On The Way From Dungeons & Dragons Team, Sadly

The Monopoly movie has hired Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves screenwriters John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

Article Summary Monopoly movie in the works, penned by Dungeons & Dragons writers Daley and Goldstein.

Fans disappointed as filmmakers won't prioritize a Dungeons & Dragons sequel.

Lionsgate and LuckyChap behind this bold board game film adaptation.

Will Monopoly film capture audience interest beyond franchise nods?

Monopoly is heading to the big screen. Lionsgate and LuckyChap have hired John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein to pen a script for a film based around the mega-popular board game. This is significant because this also means they are not spending time making a film we all want: a sequel to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. That film was a modest hit but has become a huge streaming hit, and it shows that the pair can take these interesting IPs that are a bit tougher to crack and make something fun and entertaining out of them. Deadline had the news.

Monopoly: Dungeons & Dragon Edition?

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

Maybe that is the answer here! The Monopoly movie can just be a weird sequel to D&D. In all seriousness; their involvement is the only reason I would care whatsoever about this project. No offense to those trying to bring it to fruition, but it feels pretty pointless. Is it even fair to call Monopoly IP? It's a board game. Any film that comes out is going to stretch out a concept to the point that it hardly will recognize the property, except for some winks and nods to the original game. Nah, let's just make a sequel to D&D. That seems like a much better idea. That first film made my top ten films of the year and had one of the smartest scripts that year as well. The casting was perfect; everyone seemed to be having a great time. Let's get back to that.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!