SAW XI Announced For September 27th, 2024

The game will continue. Lionsgate has dated Saw XI for September 27th, 2024, a mere eight months from now.

SAW XI is coming, and it will be here in less than a year. Lionsgate has dated the next installment of the long-running horror franchise, announcing the date with a new poster shared on their social channels. There is no word on whether SAW X director Kevin Greutert will return or if series star Tobin Bell or fan-favorite Shawnee Smith will be back. SAW X grossed $107 million worldwide and was a big success when it was released this past September; another one was inevitable. You can see the new teaser poster below.

SAW XI In Only Eight Months

During press for SAW X, Greutert wasn't sure where to go in the future: "Well, we'll just have to see what the future of Saw is. There are so many directions we could go, but for me, there's no obvious one coming out of this film. I really wanted it to feel like a kind of final send-off for the Jigsaw character, but never say never." Sounds like a lot has changed since September. I do hope they had some roadmap in place, however, with such a short timeline to work with. This harkens back to the slasher days in the 80s and this franchise when a new one would be pumped out every year.

John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.

