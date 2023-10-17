Posted in: Horror, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, horror, lionsgate, saw, saw x

Saw X Director Discusses the Future of the Franchise

The director behind the popular film Saw X is suggesting that the future of the franchise has several options that are worth exploring.

The gruesome Saw franchise has been known to jump around in continuity, especially after the unfortunate demise of its two primary antagonists in Saw III. Because we just needed more John Kramer and Amanda in our lives!

Now, after successfully concluding Kramer's story in an epic fashion, the director of the recent installment is also expressing interest in a few different concepts for the 11th film. But nothing is concrete yet.

Saw X Director Says Future Films Could Take Several Different Routes

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the new film's twist ending and the potential paths that the franchise could take next, Saw X director Kevin Greutert explains, "Well, we'll just have to see what the future of Saw is. There are so many directions we could go, but for me, there's no obvious one coming out of this film. I really wanted it to feel like a kind of final send-off for the Jigsaw character, but never say never. As far as that actor [Jorge Briseño], he's such an amazing little gentleman. I think he has a huge career ahead of him, and I would love to work with him again."

While speaking about the Saw franchise earlier this year, the Saw X director discussed the film's importance of John Kramer, divulging, "John is absolutely… the protagonist in this movie. He is a man who's ill. He's a guy who was looking to extend his life. And in this process of him thinking, he's getting his life extended, shit goes down. There it is, but he's absolutely the hero of this movie. He's in this movie… [I haven't] done the math, but probably [more than] the last six or seven movies combined. This is his movie… This is John Kramer's story as a human, not as Jigsaw–we'll get there, trust me, but as a human, and like, you know, his fears and what's going on in his life at the time."

Saw X is in theaters now.

