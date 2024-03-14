Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: bill skarsgard, lionsgate, the crow

The Crow Trailer Is Here, Releasing In Theaters On June 6th

The very violent and bloody trailer for The Crow remake has been released by Lionsgate. The film will hit theaters on June 6th.

Article Summary Violent, bloody trailer for The Crow remake starring Bill Skarsgård released.

Lionsgate's The Crow, directed by Rupert Sanders, opens on June 6th.

Bill Skarsgård stars alongside FKA Twigs and Danny Huston in the film.

Skarsgård discusses his deep connection to The Crow, eager for its release.

The Crow dropped its very violent trailer this morning. Starring Bill Skarsgård, FKA Twigs, and Danny Huston, the film is directed by Rupert Sanders and is slated to hit theaters on June 7th. When the first photos from the film were released a couple of weeks ago, most scoffed at them, but I think they sold me on this film; I like the look they gave Skarsgård, even if it is giving off Suicide Squad Joker vibes.

I Think People Will Embrace The Crow

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O'Barr. Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Here is Bill about taking over the iconic role of The Crow: "I was a huge fan of the original film growing up as a kid and was so honored to take on the role of Eric Draven. But what really drew me to it was what Rupert Sanders wanted to do with it. He wanted to completely reimagine the the story and the character and tailor it toward a modern audience. It's a character that I know many revere and have a strong connection to – he is unlike any I've ever taken on before. Working with the remarkably talented FKA Twigs was magical. I felt a responsibility to Eric's story and endeavored to stay true to the spirit of the source material; I can't wait for the world to see the film, and hope it resonates with audiences as strongly as it did with those of us involved."

The Crow opens in theaters on June 6th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!