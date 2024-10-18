Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: lionsgate, renny harlin, The Strangers: Chapter 2

The Strangers- Chapter 2 Gets A New Teaser From Lionsgate

The Strangers: Chapter 2 got a new tense teaser trailer this afetrnoon from Lionsgate. The middle part of the trilogy should be out soon.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 got its first teaser trailer today. You know, I was just wondering when we might see something on this. After Chapter 1 was released back in May, opening to $11 million on its way to $47 million worldwide, the news went quiet on the two planned sequels in the trilogy. They filmed them all at the same time, so Chapter 2 should be pretty close to being done. While this first teaser was released today, Lionsgate did not update us with a release date for the film. Madelaine Petsch, Gabriel Basso, and Ema Horvath star in Chapter 2, which again was directed by Renny Harlin, who helms all three films in this new trilogy.

The Strangers- Chapter 2 Should Be Out Soon

From master director Renny Harlin (Cliffhanger, Die Hard 2, The Exorcist: The Beginning) comes a new trilogy of terror. In The Strangers: Chapter I, Madelaine Petsch (TV's "Riverdale") stars as a young woman starting a new life with her fiancé. Suddenly, during a road trip stop in a remote vacation rental in the woods, they become the prey of a mysterious gang of masked strangers who attack without warning or reason. What begins as a fight to stay alive becomes one woman's journey of courage and cunning in this horror series, bridging three compelling films. Written by Alan R. Cohen & Alan Freedland. Directed by Renny Harlin.

Here is the logo for the film, also revealed today:

The Strangers is yet another franchise that Lionsgate has tried to squeeze every penny out of, to various levels of success this year. Mostly misses, this was not one, as the first film did well against its budget and has been a strong performer on digital services. Filming them all at the same time probably saved them a ton of cash, so these have a good chance of being strong hits for them. And boy, do they need it.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 has no official release date as of right now.

