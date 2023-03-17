Lionsgate's New Red Band Trailer, Poster for R-Rated Comedy Joy Ride Lionsgate just released a new Red Band trailer and poster for the R-Rated comedy Joy Ride, from the co-writer of Crazy Rich Asians, Adele Lim

Lionsgate has just unveiled a new Red Band trailer and poster for the R-Rated comedy film Joy Ride. The film stars a stellar ensemble cast, including Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Oscar® nominee Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu. Joy Ride's screenplay was written by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao, both of whom collaborated with director Adele Lim (co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians) on the story. Produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen, Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, Teresa Hsiao, and Adele Lim, the comedy is slated for a theatrical release on July 7th, 2023.

Joy Ride revolves around four unlikely friends embarking on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure. When Audrey (played by Ashley Park) finds herself in a tight spot during a business trip to Asia, she enlists the help of her childhood best friend Lolo (Sherry Cola), college friend and Chinese soap star Kat (Stephanie Hsu), and Lolo's eccentric cousin Deadeye (Sabrina Wu). As the group ventures into the unknown, they find themselves bonding, creating lasting friendships, and uncovering the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

The supporting cast is also nothing short of impressive, featuring Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians), Lori Tan Chinn (Awkwafina is Nora From Queens), David Denman (Greenland), Annie Mumolo (Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar), Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Alexander Hodge (Insecure), and Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians).

This newly-released Red Band trailer offers a glimpse of Joy Ride's raw, unapologetic humor as it gets us acquainted with these four friends. Along with the trailer, Lionsgate has released a poster that sets the tone for this ill-fated business trip. Joy Ride is a Point Grey / Red Mysterious Hippo production presented by Lionsgate. The film hits theaters beginning July 7th, 2023.

Cast: Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, Sabrina Wu

Directed by: Adele Lim

Screenplay by: Cherry Chevapravatdumrong & Teresa Hsiao

Story by: Cherry Chevapravatdumrong & Teresa Hsiao & Adele Lim

Produced by: Seth Rogen, p.g.a., Evan Goldberg, p.g.a., James Weaver, p.g.a., Josh Fagen, p.g.a., Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, p.g.a., Teresa Hsiao, p.g.a, Adele Lim, p.g.a.

From the producers of Neighbors and the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians.