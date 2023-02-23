Living With Chucky Trailer: A Look At Iconic Series In Unique Way New documentary Living With Chucky has a new trailer, as the unique look at the Chucky franchise debuts on April 4th.

Living With Chucky is a new documentary examining the history of everyone's favorite foul-mouthed murder doll, Chucky. This is through a unique lens, though, as the filmmaker is Kyra Elise Gardner, the daughter of effects whiz Tony Gardner, who is basically the little dude's father. She set out to interview all of the key players in the franchise's history, including Abigail Breslin, Adam Hurtig, Alex Vincent, Billy Boyd, Brad Dourif, Christine Elise McCarthy, Dan Povenmire, David Kirschner, Don Mancini, Elle Lorraine, Fiona Dourif, James A. Janisse, Jennifer Tilly, John Waters, Kyra Gardner, Lin Shaye, Marlon Wayans, Tony Gardner, Tony Timpone and many more, basically, everyone involved in the franchise. The trailer is below.

Living With Chucky Sounds Like My Personal Hell

"Living with Chucky takes an in-depth look at the groundbreaking Child's Play franchise from the perspective of a filmmaker who grew up within it. Featuring interviews with cast and crew such as Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent, creator Don Mancini, and much more, this personal film recounts the dedication, creativity, and sacrifice that went into making the franchise and its long-lasting impact on the horror community. Storming into pop culture in the late 1980s, the three-foot menace known as Chucky proved that Child's Play was anything but. The horror film went on to spawn six sequels, a television series, a reboot, comic books, a video game, and merchandise. Written and directed by Kyra Elise Gardner, daughter of legendary special effects artist Tony Gardner, Living With Chucky looks back at the groundbreaking horror franchise by those there from the beginning. The documentary details the history of the Child's Play films by the cast and crew, in addition to Gardner's own relationship with the series and the impact it had on her family. Gardner, who grew up alongside Chucky the killer doll, seeks out other families involved with the Child's Play films as they recount their experiences working on the franchise and what it means to be a part of the "Chucky" family."

Aside from my own complicated history with this doll, I saw this doc last year and loved it. It is a great love letter to the franchise for both fans and people more interested in getting into the guts of how Chucky came to life and endured all these years. This is one of the better horror franchise documentaries and should be on everyone's radar when released.

Living With Chucky hits Screambox and digital services on April 4th.