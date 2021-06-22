M. Night Shyamalan Still Deciding on the Ending for His Film Old

M. Night Shyamalan is a name often associated with originality and bold ideas, so his upcoming film Old has certain expectations to live up to. Whether you are drawn to his projects by reputation, or you're not really keen on his occasional off-the-wall takes, he has the ability to make viewers feel something.

The filmmaker's newest supernatural-psychological horror movie Old is based on a graphic novel titled Sandcastle by

Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters – with the film described as being centered around a family on a tropical vacation who begin to rapidly age on the island. Shyamalan, who was initially introduced to the concept by his daughter, recently spoke about the film's potential ending at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival and suggested he is still figuring things out ahead of its rapidly approaching July release.

First reported by Dread Central, Shyamalan tells the audience during a panel, "I'm deciding on the minor note; how to end on a minor note. Unbreakable ends on a kind of a dip, right? He goes to the dark note, that minor note at the end. The guy you thought was the best friend is the villain….the minor note sticks to you forever."

The Signs director and scribe also coyly suggests, "No one has ever seen anything like it in its tone and the way it's just, I mean, it's like nothing else." Another interesting piece of information from the Tribeca Panel is that Shyamalan directly tied ideas with his new film to his real life, explaining that he's witnessing his children flourishing as adults and the struggles he faces with his own father's dementia.

One thing that feels timeless about storytelling is that when a writer or director has passion behind their message – there's plenty of opportunity for fascinating art.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Old – Official Trailer [HD] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4U2pMRV9_k&ab_channel=UniversalPictures)

Old hits theaters July 23, so check out the trailer above and let us know your thoughts on the upcoming movie in the comments below.