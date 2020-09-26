M. Night Shymalan's New Film Is Called Old, Poster Revealed

M. Night Shymalan has titled his new mystery film Old, and the first poster has been revealed. Nothing is known about the project, other than who is going to be in it. Shyamalan will, of course, write, produce, and direct the film, and Universal Pictures will release it. Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung, Gael Garcia Bernal, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz, and Emun Elliott will all star in Old. That is pretty much all we know. Shooting has begun on the film, as the director posted on social media this afternoon.

Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It's called Old. #OldMovie @OldTheMovie pic.twitter.com/hth8jUum8K — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) September 26, 2020

Could The New Shyamalan Film Tie To Glass & Split?

The obvious question is if this new film will somehow tie into his hits from the last few years, Glass and Split, and Unbreakable before those. When we last left that universe at the end of Glass, David Dunn (Bruce Willis), Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), and split personality Kevin (James McAvoy) all lay dead, as footage of them using their superpowers was shared across the world. Could whatever this new film ends up being be a new generation of super-powered beings? Many would like to see Shyamalan continue the story and universe from those films. Hopefully, whatever it ends up being will NOT tie into The Happening. We never need to go back into that universe.

Whatever Old happens to be, there is no denying that Shyamalan is back in a big way. Self-funding Split and Glass, along with another of his films, The Visit, the film's combined budgets were $35 million, and they pulled in over $600 million worldwide. We can look for the anticipation of this new film to reach a fever pitch as its July 2021 release date gets closer.