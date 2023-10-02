Posted in: Horror, Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, horror, M3GAN, M3gan 2.0, Universal Pictures

M3GAN 2.0 Gets an Update from One of the Film's Producers

One of the producers of the Universal Pictures film M3GAN is offering fans a (slight) update on the status of the next installment.

After the Universal Pictures film M3GAN became a massive turning point for youthful horror (through a more accessible PG-13 variety), it became crystal clear that there was plenty of franchise potential. Why? The movie made tons of money, critics thoroughly enjoyed it, and she dominated social media buzz. So, in essence, we're eagerly anticipating the next update on the AI-doll serial killer who's confirmed to be making her comeback for a M3GAN sequel.

Thankfully, one of the producers of the film is addressing the future of the confirmed second entry.

M3GAN Producer Suggests the Sequel Conversations are Still Very Active

During a recent conversation with Inverse, M3GAN producer Ryan Turek was asked about the status of the sequel to the killer android-esque doll, where he explained, "M3GAN is a beloved character here, at Blumhouse, and I know that 50 floors down in the subbasement of Blumhouse in the tech lab there are some gears turning on M3GAN 2, but I can't really say much more than that."

When speaking with ComingSoon earlier this year, M3GAN director Gerard Johnstone was also asked about potential sequel plans where he coyly offered, "Yeah, [James Wan] had an idea that he was kicking around, and I think it's a good one, and I think it helps give us a clear direction of where we could go in the sequel and I'm talking to them this week about it. I think it's important to analyze what really worked well on the first film and figure out where we have opportunities to explore other things and bring a freshness to it and somehow give people what they want and all the things they loved about the first movie, but in ways that they're not expecting."

M3GAN is available on digital platforms, along with the option to stream on Peacock. Are you excited about the prospect of M3GAN 2.0?

