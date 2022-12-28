M3GAN: Planning For The Film Began Before Malignant

M3GAN is a week out, and ever since the trailer debuted, anticipation has been at a fever pitch. The film stars Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey, and Stephane Garneau-Monten. Gerard Johnstone directs the film from a script by Akela Cooper story by Cooper and James Wan. Turns out, plans have been in place for M3GAN to dance into our hearts for a while now, even before Cooper and Wan set about making last year's excellent Malignant, as Wan told The Hollywood Reporter.

"M3GAN actually started before Malignant. We were working on them roughly about the same time, if memory serves me right. But M3GAN started first, and I just love working with Akela. What I love about her is just how brave she is. She's not afraid to just go out there, lean into the absurd and make it work. That's the craziest thing. She can take an idea that's really outside of the box and bring a human element to it. That's what I do, and that's what Jason does, so it's worked very well for us. I don't want to say it's a formula, but it's a pattern that we truly believe in across all the horror films that we do. We've discovered that our successful horror movies that people love are the ones with human qualities that people can relate to, and that was definitely the mission statement going into M3GAN as well."

Wan also spoke about how the film will show both sides of the AI argument that is raging at all times: "Obviously, a lot of past movies speak to the danger of what happens if AI gets too intelligent and sees humanity as a threat. That kind of story usually makes for a fun horror film, and so that's the angle that we are leaning into here. But I agree that there are positive things to AI as well. We just need to know where that boundary is, which means we should set boundaries as to where we should and shouldn't go."

M3GAN opens on January 6th, 2023.