Mad Max Furiosa Spinoff is Happening, Anya Taylor-Joy Cast as the Lead

Mad Max: Fury Road is a perfect movie, straight up. There isn't a single thing about it that needs to be changed, and it is not only one of the best films of the last decade but one of the best action movies of all time. There have been rumors about a spinoff Furiosa movie since pretty much the release date of Fury Road, but it just never seemed to get off of the ground. It seems that is no longer the case. According to Deadline, the Furiosa movie is happening, and not only that? We have a cast that includes Anya Taylor-Joy as the young Furiosa, and huge names such as Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have also joined the cast.

George Miller is set to direct and write the movie with Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris which is excellent news. In fact, there is good news all around since Miller appears to be bringing back largely the same behind the scenes team as Fury Road, which, as noted earlier, is a perfect movie. We don't know much else about the film in terms of plot, but Miller has said that Furiosa had a "rich backstory" before she met Max Rockatansky in the previous movie. So this a prequel and origin movie, which is why Charlize Theron won't be involved. Theron recently said that "It's a tough one to swallow," she said. "Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making Fury Road with him. He's a master, and I wish him nothing but the best. Yeah, it's a little heartbreaking, for sure."

There doesn't appear to be a start date at the moment or a release date, but Warner Bros. will probably want to get this one off of the ground sooner rather than later. We've already waited for five years.