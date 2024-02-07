Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: dakota johnson, Madame Web

Madame Web: Dakota Johnson Stares into the Abyss of the Film Industry

Madame Web star Dakota Johnson feels like things are "really f*****g bleak in this industry," and no one wants to take any creative chances.

Ever since the press rounds for Madame Web started, it seemed like no one was particularly enthusiastic about it. However, there is a chance that Dakota Johnson is just a little annoyed at the industry as a whole, and this film is just an amalgamation of everything that she is really starting to see as wrong. In an interview with L'Officiel (via Variety), she spoke about an indie film she starred in called Daddio and that it was a real chore to get it sold even with her and Sean Penn as the stars. And it wasn't just the selling process that was hard, but even making the film was an uphill battle; as Johnson said, "It took a lot of fighting to get that made. People are just so afraid, and I'm like, 'Why? What's going to happen if you do something brave?' It just feels like nobody knows what to do, and everyone's afraid. That's what it feels like. Everyone who makes decisions is afraid. They want to do the safe thing, and the safe thing is really boring."

"Safe" is what many people describe most superheroes as these days, so drawing the correlation between her current disdain for the industry and Madame Web seems likely. Johnson went on to say that she is "discovering that it's really fucking bleak in this industry. It is majorly disheartening. The people who run streaming platforms don't trust creative people or artists to know what's going to work, and that is just going to make us implode. It's really heartbreaking. It's just fucking so hard. It's so hard to get anything made. All of the stuff I'm interested in making is really different, and it's unique, and it's very forward in whatever it is." Oh dear, this film might be bad, but is it "If you stare into the abyss, the abyss stares back at you" bad? Obviously, there is no proof that just because Johnson is saying these things while she is promoting a superhero film, a genre that many say is destroying the industry as a whole, cannot be ignored. Johnson isn't holding back, though, and you have to wonder how annoyed Sony is right now.

