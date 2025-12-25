Posted in: Movies, Prime | Tagged: Madden

Madden: Nicolas Cage Is John Madden In The First Teaser Trailer

Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer for Madden, starring Nicolas Cage as the biopic's central figure, John Madden.

The film explores Madden's rise from NFL glory to the creation of the iconic football video game series.

Christian Bale, John Mulaney, Kathryn Hahn, and Sienna Miller join the all-star cast in key roles.

Directed by David O. Russell, Madden is set to premiere on Prime Video during Thanksgiving 2026.

If there was ever a time to cold-drop a teaser for a new movie about a football legend, it's during one of the biggest football days of the entire year. Aside from the Super Bowl and Thanksgiving, you know you're going to have a lot of eyeballs on screen during the games that are played on Christmas Day. Prime Video decided to lean into that by dropping the first teaser for Madden, the biopic about John Madden and the events that led to the creation of the iconic video game series, which remains popular to this day. It has an absolutely fantastic cast, but the one that everyone will be talking about is Nicolas Cage as the man in question. Cage has really started to lean into roles that he can really immerse himself in and have the potential to produce some absolutely wild or fascinating performances.

He's getting backup from method actor extrovert Christian Bale as Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis. Even in the brief amount of footage we see here, it's going to be a lot of fun, even for those unfamiliar with sports, to see these two bouncing off of each other on screen. The cast of Madden also includes John Mulaney as Trip Hawkins, Kathryn Hahn as Virginia Madden, Sienna Miller as Carol Davis, Joel Murray as Pat Summerall, and Shane Gillis. Basically, a bunch of people who know how to be funny in a way that doesn't take away from the dramatic performance. The only downside is that this is a David O. Russell directed film, and he worked on the script; he has been inconsistent in the last couple of years, if we're being generous.

Madden: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

There is only one John Madden. Thanksgiving 2026.

Inspired by a true story, Madden follows the football legend from Super Bowl glory with the Raiders to revolutionizing the game with Madden NFL.

Madden is co-produced and directed by David O. Russell, who co-wrote it based on an earlier version by Cambron Clark. It stars Nicolas Cage, Christian Bale, Kathryn Hahn, John Mulaney, Sienna Miller, and Shane Gillis. Madden will be released at Thanksgiving 2026 through Prime Video.

