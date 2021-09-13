Malignant Score Available To Order From Waxwork Records

Malignant is the new horror film from James Wan that debuted in theaters and on HBO Max this past weekend. We thought it was really solid, and you should make sure to check it out. Waxwork Records now has the score from the film by composer Joseph Bishara up for order. The score will come on a sick red splatter with gold and blue accent 180-gram disc, with a really striking cover image printed on satin coating. It really is one of the most beautiful all-around releases from the label this year. You can check it out below.

Malignant Waxwork Records Release Details

"Waxwork Records and WaterTower Music are proud to present MALIGNANT Original Motion Picture Score by Joseph Bishara. MALIGNANT is the latest creation from Conjuring universe architect James Wan (Aquaman, Furious 7). The film marks director Wan's return to his roots with this original horror thriller. In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities."

"Joseph Bishara is an American composer, music producer, and actor best known for his work scoring films such as Insidious, The Conjuring, Annabelle, and The Prodigy. He is known for his avant-garde style and unique approach to instrumentation and composition that suits horror films particularly well. Bishara disregards horror film score conventions by employing gut-wrenching string dissonance, haunting electronics, and sudden crescendos. Bishara's MALIGNANT score offers his distinctive style of disquieting strings, pulsing electronics, droning synths, and haunting sound design."

You can go here and get more info and pics of this release and place a preorder right now. There is no official ship date right now, but it should be haunting your record players in the first part of 2022.