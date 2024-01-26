Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: film, mamma mia 3, mamma mia!, Universal Pictures

Mamma Mia Producer Comments on a Potential Third Entry

One of the key producers behind the Mamma Mia franchise is explaining why the third entry might require a little more time and effort.

Article Summary Producer Gary Goetzman teases keen interest in creating "Mamma Mia 3" with challenges ahead.

Long-standing desire for a third "Mamma Mia" film exists among producers and Universal.

Judy Craymer confirms a storyline for the third film exists, though hurdles remain.

While details are being worked out, "Mamma Mia 3" draws enthusiasm from cast and fans.

The Mamma Mia franchise (based on the popular musical) has become a major hit for Univeral Pictures, with the use of ABBA's vast discography and a roster of talent that's been reliable for two entries to date. So now that it's been a few years since the sequel's release without any official confirmation about the future, is there a chance we'll see a third film? Probably… just not right now.

Mamma Mia Producer on the Complications of a Third Film

When speaking to ComicBook.com about a slew of projects he'd like to revisit with sequels, including The Polar Express, producer Gary Goetzman explains, "Listen, I'd love to. I'd love to do a sequel of Where The Wild Things Are. There's a lot of the things that we've done, if it established itself, branded itself, those movies, studios want another one. That's the way it goes. I'm up for Mamma Mia 3, man. That would be a ball to do right about now. But it becomes, there's so much involved with, 'Who's artistic property would that be? Would that be?' It's just not like, 'Hey, let's go do another free sailing! So, they all take time, and that's okay because we don't mind things going slowly. But that is trying to be worked out now, for sure, [Polar Express 2]. Yes."

This isn't the first time a producer has been vocal about the franchises' potential for a third film either, with former Mamma Mia producer Judy Craymer divulging, " I'm sure [the third Mamma Mia movie] will happen. I'm in the privileged position that I have Universal Studios wanting to do it, who I love working with, and I have a storyline. It just always takes a certain amount of time with Mamma Mia. Bjorn and Benny always take a certain amount of convincing. I don't know how much more convincing they're gonna have because everybody wants another film. But they had an ABBA Voyage, and then they wanted a rest from ABBA staff. But it will happen. We've done the television show, and now maybe I'll focus on the movie. Maybe that'll be a second 25-year celebration."

It seems likely that it will happen at one point in time because nearly everyone involved is passionate about returning for more. Still, do you think fans would be interested in a Mamma Mia 3?

