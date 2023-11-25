Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: barbie, margot robbie, warner bros discovery

Margot Robbie Doesn't Seem Too Keen On The Idea Of Barbie 2

Barbie star and producer Margot Robbie was recently asked about a possible sequel; she said, "I think we put everything into this one."

While it stands to reason that many people thought that Barbie would be big this summer, it's safe to say that no one thought it would be as big as it was. And no one could have predicted its mark on the culture and the conversations. It started all from a movie based on a toy. It still seems surprising that Mattel let that movie happen, but to say it worked out well for them would be an understatement. Of course, when the box office numbers started rolling in, and it became apparent that this would be a Thing, people started talking about a sequel. However, if you saw the movie, you'd notice there wasn't much room for a sequel. Maybe some other IP could try and do their own version of what Barbie managed to pull off, but the movie is basically a miracle that everything about it fell into place. Miracles rarely happen twice, and it seems the people involved also know that. Star and producer Margot Robbie was recently asked by the Associated Press (via ScreenRant) if she thought a sequel would be something that would happen, and she did not seem enthused with the idea of making another one at all.

"I think we put everything into this one. We didn't build it to be a trilogy or something. It was like Greta put everything into this movie, so I can't imagine what would be next," Robbie said.

To say that Barbie is a miracle movie is not to diminish the efforts of anyone who made this film, but sometimes, you need the stars to align for a movie to turn out right and be released at the right time. How would Barbie have faired five years ago? Ten? A miracle, lightning in a bottle, whatever you want to call it, there is a good chance no one could make this work again, and you know someone will try. We can hope that it's under another IP's name so a bad sequel doesn't tarnish the legacy of this film.

