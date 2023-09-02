Posted in: Movies, Universal, Warner Bros | Tagged: barbie, illumination, the super mario bros. movie, universal, warner bros discovery

Barbie Surpasses The Super Mario Bros. Movie At Worldwide Box Office

Hi, Barbie! The film continues its cultural dominance and has surpassed The Super Mario Bros. Movie at the worldwide box office.

It was only a matter of time, but Barbie has continued to have its cultural moment. When The Super Mario Bros. Movie came out and did well, people were surprised its box office was as big as it was, but animated movies geared toward younger audiences have mass appeal. While having mass appeal, Barbie is a bit of a harder sell when you look at what the movie is about. So the fact that it has become such a critical and commercial success is fantastic even though the reckoning of films it could inspire might be insufferable. We haven't gotten there yet, but Barbie is the biggest movie of 2023, overtaking The Super Mario Bros. Movie with just over $1.36B at the worldwide box office, according to Variety.

Barbie is continuing its slow creep up the top box office hits of all time, and with the limited IMAX run later this month, it will easily crack the top 15 and, if that IMAX run goes very well, could crack the low-end of the top 10. We'll have to see, but it doesn't appear that anyone is hanging up their pink clothing anytime soon.

Barbie: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken.

From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird) comes Barbie, starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie (Bombshell, I, Tonya) and Ryan Gosling (La La Land, Half Nelson) as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera (End of Watch, the How to Train Your Dragon films), Kate McKinnon (Bombshell, Yesterday), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Juno), Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War, 65), Issa Rae (The Photograph, Insecure), Rhea Perlman (I'll See You in My Dreams, Matilda), and Will Ferrell (the Anchorman films, Talladega Nights). The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne (Little Women), Emma Mackey (Emily, Sex Education), Hari Nef (Assassination Nation, Transparent), Alexandra Shipp (the X-Men films), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami, Peaky Blinders), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), Jamie Demetriou (Cruella), Connor Swindells (Sex Education, Emma), Sharon Rooney (Dumbo, Jerk), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls), Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren (The Queen). Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story, The Squid and the Whale), based on Barbie by Mattel. The film's producers are Oscar nominee David Heyman (Marriage Story, Gravity), Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner, with Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich, and Cate Adams serving as executive producers. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in theaters only nationwide on July 21, 2023, and beginning internationally on July 19, 2023.

