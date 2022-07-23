Marvel Studios Announces Phase 5 At SDCC, Here Is The List

Marvel Studios is on stage s we speak at SDCC announcing the future of the MCU, and we now know what Phase 5 will consist of. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will close out Phase Four, and Five will start with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, followed by Secret Invasion on Disney+, then Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 in theaters. Echo Will be hitting Disney+ around then, with next summer seeing The Marvels in theaters and Loki Season 2 on Disney+. Marvel Studios then brings us Blade in theaters on November 3rd, with the Ironheart show on + in the fall as well. Two more shows coming to + include Agatha: Coven of Chaos and the newly announced Daredevil: Born Again with Charlie Cox back for 18 episodes. Phase 5 then comes to a close with Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2024 and Thunderbolts on July 25, 2024.

Marvel Studios Phase 5 Longest Yet

This will be the longest Phase that Marvel Studios has planned out yet, though it will be one of the most exciting. Many, many new heroes and villains for us to fall in love with like we did in Phases 1-3 will debut, and the fresh blood is a welcome one. This is the most ambitious studio in Hollywood for a reason, and they are showing no signs of slowing down whatsoever.

So, what about Phase 5 are you most excited about? What do you wish was there? Do you like that Marvel Studios does these giant news drops all at once or does it take a little piece of your soul away like it does all us writers as we try to bring you all this information in a timely manner? Big thanks to our own Kaitlyn Booth who is in the room and bringing us all of this info to you as well.