Mason Thames on Adapting Key Scenes in How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon star Mason Thames reveals some of his favorite scenes from the live-action adaptation.

The live-action film aims to capture the heartfelt moments from the beloved 2010 animated classic

Dean DeBlois, director of the original trilogy, returns to helm the new How to Train Your Dragon movie

Nico Parker joins Thames as Astrid as Universal's adaptation soars into theaters June 13, 2025

With anticipation steadily growing for the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, star Mason Thames is already offering fans a glimpse into the emotional depth the film aims to deliver. The 17-year-old actor, best known for his breakout role in The Black Phone (and its upcoming sequel Black Phone 2), steps into the role of Hiccup—the unlikely Viking hero whose bond with a dragon forever changes his world.

In a recent interview, Thames highlighted a few scenes that were especially meaningful to him during production. Among them were two pivotal emotional beats that longtime fans of the original animated film will instantly recognize.

Mason Thames on Some of His Favorite Moments in How to Train Your Dragon

The actor reveals, "I mean, for me, one scene I was really looking forward to—at least one line—was when we're on the cliff and you say, 'What are you going to do about it?' And then it was, 'I don't know, something stupid.' And then probably when Stoick comes up to me after he saves me and Toothless out of the water, and we have that interaction. He's like, 'I'm proud to call you a son.' And then I was like, 'And that's all I need.' That was fun."

These moments, which helped define the heart of the original 2010 film, are a clear indication that the live-action version intends to preserve the emotional sincerity that made the franchise resonate with audiences around the world. The film is being directed by Dean DeBlois, who wrote and directed the animated trilogy. Fortunately, his return to the helm has offered reassurance to longtime fans that the transition to live-action will be handled with care and authenticity. Joining Thames in the lead role is Nico Parker (The Last of Us) as Astrid, Hiccup's fierce and loyal companion. Set in the dragon-filled world of Berk, the film will once again follow Hiccup's journey from awkward outsider to courageous leader, as he challenges the traditions of his tribe and forms an unlikely friendship with Toothless, the last of the Night Furies.

Universal Pictures has set the release date for How to Train Your Dragon on June 13, 2025. Are you excited about this adaptation?

