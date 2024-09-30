Posted in: Movies, Soundtracks, Waxwork Records | Tagged: nosferatu, Waxwork Records

Nosferatu Score Already Up For Preorder At Waxwork Records

Waxwork Records already has the score for Robert Egger's highly anticipated Nosferatu up for preorder, shipping in November.

The score, composed by Robin Carolan, marks another collaboration with Robert Eggers.

Features include 2 "Oxblood" splatter discs, a poster, and premium packaging for $35.

Carolan's soundtrack blends contemporary and ancient sounds, inspired by Bartok and Hammer Horror films.

Nosferatu is one of the most anticipated films for the rest of 2024, and just today released a brand new trailer after a new TV spot was released just yesterday. Wasting no time, Waxwork Records already has the score up for preorder. The score, from composer Robin Carolan, is the latest collaboration between himself and director Robert Eggers. This release will see the full score presented across two "Oxblood" splatter-colored discs and features a poster and premium packaging that only Waxwork Records can provide. The package will run you $35 and will ship in late November. Below, you can check out the release, as well as some finer details. You can preorder it right here.

Nosferatu Waxwork Records Release Details

In partnership with Sacred Bones Records, Waxwork Records is excited to present an exclusive variant of NOSFERATU Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Robin Carolan. Set in the 1800s, Nosferatu allowed Carolan to incorporate contemporary instrumentation, though he made a deliberate effort to ensure the score didn't sound overly modern. Letty Stott, who also worked on The Northman, contributed ancient horns and pipes, enhancing the soundtrack's eerie atmosphere. Additionally, percussionist Paul Clarvis custom-built a toaca-like instrument for added authenticity.



Carolan's inspirations for the soundtrack were as eclectic as they were profound. He frequently drew upon the works of Bartok and Coil, while films like The Innocents, Angels and Insects, and Eyes Wide Shut provided cinematic inspiration. Additionally, he explored the more obscure side of Hammer Horror soundtracks and found a deep connection to the music of the Ukrainian film The Eve of Ivan Kupalo, which helped shape the score's otherworldly tone. With Daniel Pioro, one of Britain's most exciting young classical musicians, at the helm as the orchestra leader and first chair for a vast majority of the recording, the soundtrack features a vast orchestration, including 60 string players, a full choir, various horns and woodwinds, a harpist, and two percussionists. NOSFERATU Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Features: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Robin Carolan

2xLP Clear with Oxblood Splatter Colored Vinyl

Gatefold Jacket

Printed Inner Sleeves

Die-Cut Poster

