Nosferatu Score Already Up For Preorder At Waxwork Records
Waxwork Records already has the score for Robert Egger's highly anticipated Nosferatu up for preorder, shipping in November.
Nosferatu is one of the most anticipated films for the rest of 2024, and just today released a brand new trailer after a new TV spot was released just yesterday. Wasting no time, Waxwork Records already has the score up for preorder. The score, from composer Robin Carolan, is the latest collaboration between himself and director Robert Eggers. This release will see the full score presented across two "Oxblood" splatter-colored discs and features a poster and premium packaging that only Waxwork Records can provide. The package will run you $35 and will ship in late November. Below, you can check out the release, as well as some finer details. You can preorder it right here.
Nosferatu Waxwork Records Release Details
Carolan's inspirations for the soundtrack were as eclectic as they were profound. He frequently drew upon the works of Bartok and Coil, while films like The Innocents, Angels and Insects, and Eyes Wide Shut provided cinematic inspiration. Additionally, he explored the more obscure side of Hammer Horror soundtracks and found a deep connection to the music of the Ukrainian film The Eve of Ivan Kupalo, which helped shape the score's otherworldly tone. With Daniel Pioro, one of Britain's most exciting young classical musicians, at the helm as the orchestra leader and first chair for a vast majority of the recording, the soundtrack features a vast orchestration, including 60 string players, a full choir, various horns and woodwinds, a harpist, and two percussionists.
- The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Robin Carolan
- 2xLP Clear with Oxblood Splatter Colored Vinyl
- Gatefold Jacket
- Printed Inner Sleeves
- Die-Cut Poster