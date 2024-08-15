Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, Camilla Mendes, masters of the universe

Masters Of The Universe Casts Camila Mendes As Teela

Camila Mendes has been cast as Teela in the live-action Masters of the Universe film, dated for theaters on June 5th, 2026.

Article Summary Camila Mendes cast as Teela in Amazon's live-action Masters of the Universe film, set for June 5th, 2026.

Nicholas Galitzine to portray He-Man, with Travis Knight directing from a script by Chris Butler.

The film centers on Prince Adam separated from his Power Sword, returning to Eternia to defeat Skeletor.

Previous attempts at a live-action He-Man faced criticism, but hopes are high for this new adaptation.

Masters of the Universe is building out its cast over at Amazon. Camila Mendes (Riverdale, Do Revenge) has been cast as Teela, according to a new report over at The Hollywood Reporter. She will star opposite The Idea Of You's Nicholas Galitzine, who has been cast as He-Man. Amazon MGM has dated the live-action film for June 5th, 2026. Travis Knight (Bumblebee) will direct from a script by Chris Butler. This has been a long, long time coming, but this may be the closest we have gotten to it actually happening. When they announced the date, they also released this synopsis: "10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!"

Masters Of The Universe Finds Its Teela

The Nee Brothers were slated to direct the Masters of the Universe film when it was set up at Sony, and this creative team has now stepped in. Of course, this will not be the first time He-Man has been live-action, after being played by Dolph Lundgren in a 1987 film that fans despised but has found a cult following over the years. The Masters of the Universe film we got is…not great or kitschy fun, depending on who you ask, but nobody would say it is good. We need a true-to-the-story and look He-Man film; for some reason, it is just one of those properties that cannot get out of its way. It is expensive, it is a harrowing story to crack, and it has a rabid fanbase that can make it a failure based on one picture.

Now that they are starting to fill out the cast, this picture feels like it could actually happen. I will be so giddy when we get those first shots from the set and even more when we get that first trailer—more on Masters of the Universe as we learn it.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!