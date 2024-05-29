Posted in: Amazon, Movies | Tagged: Amazon MGM, masters of the universe, motu, Nicholas Galitzine

Masters Of The Universe Finds Its He-Man In Nicholas Galitzine

Masters Of The Universe fans: meet your new He-Man. Nicholas Galitzine will play the hero in the new live-action film from Amazon MGM.

Article Summary Nicholas Galitzine cast as He-Man in Amazon MGM's Masters of the Universe.

Travis Knight set to direct with a script by Chris Butler; release set for June 5, 2026.

New He-Man film explores Prince Adam securing his Power Sword and becoming He-Man.

Masters of the Universe's past adaptations have struggled, raising fan anticipation.

Masters of the Universe is still chugging along, as this is the most momentum we have seen on a new live-action adaptation in a long time. Today, the new film found its star, as The Idea Of You's Nicholas Galitzine has been cast as the Eternian hero, according to THR. Amazon MGM has dated the live-action film for June 5th, 2026. Travis Knight (Bumblebee) will direct from a script by Chris Butler. This has been a long, long time coming, but this may be the closest we have gotten to it actually happening. When they announced the date, they also released this synopsis: "10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!"

Masters Of The Universe Finds Its Hero

The Nee Brothers were slated to direct the Masters of the Universe film when it was set up at Sony, and this creative team has now stepped in. Of course, this will not be the first time He-Man has been live-action, after being played by Dolph Lundgren in a 1987 film that fans despised but has found a cult following over the years. The Masters of the Universe film we got is…not great or kitschy fun, depending on who you ask, but nobody would say it is good. We need a true-to-the-story and look He-Man film; for some reason, it is just one of those properties that cannot get out of its way. It is expensive, it is a harrowing story to crack, and it has a rabid fanbase that can make it a failure based on one picture.

Now that they have a star, a director, and a release date, might we see this project happen? We have been to this point before, only to see it crumble. I will still not believe it until I am sitting in the theater and the lights go down.

