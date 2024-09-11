Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: gary dauberman, max, Salem's Lot

Salem's Lot Remake Streaming On Max Starting October 3rd

We finally know when we can watch the new version of Salem's Lot on Max. The film will debut on October 3rd on the streaming service.

Article Summary Salem's Lot remake will stream on Max starting October 3rd, after years of delays and release date changes.

The film stars Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Alfre Woodard, and is directed by Gary Dauberman.

Stephen King's Salem's Lot follows an author uncovering a vampire invasion in his hometown.

Hopes are high for this adaptation with its 70s setting and adherence to the original book's vibe.

Salem's Lot finally has a confirmed release date on Max. The Stephen King adaptation will debut on October 3rd, after having been completed for two years and going through many release dates and plans, including one point going to theaters. The film stars Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Alfre Woodard, Bill Camp, John Benjamin Hickey, Nicholas Crovetti, Jordan Preston Carter, William Sadler, Spencer Treat Clark, Cade Woodward, Debra Christofferson, and Pilou Asbaek. It is written and directed by Gary Dauberman. I would expect we will also get a trailer in the next few days. So far, just photos have been released.

Salem's Lot Will Finally Be Seen

In Stephen King's Salem's Lot, "an author returns to his hometown to write about an abandoned mansion in the small town. As he discovers the home has been bought by a mysterious man from Europe, the man also realizes that townspeople are slowly being turned into vampires. The writer bands together with a ragtag group to stop the spread of vampires, with the final confrontation happening in the house with the mysterious man." It is widely regarded as one of King's best novels, and fans have been hoping for a theatrical remake for quite some time. King himself has always said that he thinks that the novel is ripe for a remake, and what better time than now, with Hollywood being enamored with the writer's works all over again?

I am so glad this film will finally get its day in the sun. Gary Dauberman is a genuinely nice guy, and for a while, the fear was that WB would send this film the way of Batgirl and write it off. You cannot convince me that was not a possibility at one point. So glad that is not the case. Setting the story back in the 70s and keeping the vibe of this book was central to the story, and it sounds like he nailed it.

Salem's Lot will be released on Max on October 3rd.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!