Posted in: A24, Death Stranding, Games, Movies, Sony Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: a24, death stranding

Death Stranding Producer Offers an Update on the Film Adaptation

The Death Stranding movie is gaining speed at A24, with a producer confirming progress on Kojima’s bleak, prestige-minded sci-fi adaptation.

Article Summary Death Stranding movie adaptation is officially in active development at A24, says producer Allan Ungar.

Director Michael Sarnoski and producer Ari Aster are attached, with Hideo Kojima closely involved.

The film adapts Kojima's acclaimed post-apocalyptic game, praised for its world-building and strong cast.

No cast or release date announced yet, but signs point to positive momentum for the Death Stranding film.

We know that a film adaptation of the popular game Death Stranding is coming (eventually), but until now, official updates have been pretty scarce. However, that officially changed as of this week with a small but meaningful status confirmation, which suggests the film adaptation is still progressing. As reported by Screen Rant, the outlet asked producer Allan Ungar, in essence, whether he's still involved and how things are progressing. And yes, his answer was fairly brief, but still very much encouraging. Here's what we learned.

Death Stranding Producer Says the Film is in "Active Development"

"It's in active development," Ungar tells the publication. "So, like all these things, it's always something [we] can't really talk about. But I will say that it's moving in a very positive direction." The confirmation also suggests that the film is moving forward with its current iteration from A24, with Pig and A Quiet Place: Day One filmmaker Michael Sarnoski attached to direct alongside producers Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen, with involvement from Death Stranding mastermind Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions.

Set in a post-apocalyptic America, Death Stranding follows courier Sam Porter Bridges as he reconnects isolated cities after a cataclysm that unleashed spectral 'BTs,' Timefall rain that rapidly ages whatever it hits, and devastating, city-level 'voidouts.' Upon release, the original game quickly earned universal praise for its world-building and strong cast, generating a sizeable audience that consists of millions of players worldwide. And, of course, there's even a (still successful) sequel that just dropped earlier this year.

The timing for a film coincides with a broader surge in game-to-screen hits. A Minecraft Movie is among 2025's top earners, approaching the billion-dollar mark worldwide, while The Super Mario Bros. Movie remains a game-changer that dropped back in 2023. Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog franchise continues to perform three entries and a spin-off series later, and on the grittier end of the spectrum, Peacock's Twisted Metal just rolled out a niche second season this summer. Meanwhile, Netflix's long-gestating BioShock feature is still in active development, because we all know there's still an appetite for darker, more dystopian game worlds. Together, those projects demonstrate a genre-expansive cinematic landscape where Death Stranding's moody atmosphere seems like a solid choice for adaptation.

As of now, there's still no official news on the cast or a projected release date for A24's Death Stranding film. Fortunately, "active development" and "very positive direction" offer us plenty of hope that there's still more to come! Are you looking forward to a Death Stranding film?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!