The Cleansing Hour Re-Invents Exorcism for the YouTube Generation

In this episode, Jason chats with Damien LeVeck, writer/director of The Cleansing Hour, which RLJE will release on VOD, Digital HD, and DVD on January 19th.

According to the filmmakers:

In The Cleansing Hour, Max and Drew run a popular webcast that streams "live exorcisms" watched by millions across the globe. In reality, the exorcisms are just elaborately staged hoaxes performed by paid actors. But their fortunes take a turn when one of the actors becomes possessed by an actual demon and takes the crew hostage. In front of a rapidly growing audience, the demon subjects the crew to a series of violent challenges, threatening to expose the dark secrets they've been hiding from each other unless they come clean and reveal they're impostors before the show is over.

LeVeck discusses the challenges of taking on the familiar exorcism genre, in this case by placing the tropes of exorcism inside the new tropes of YouTube personality shenanigans. He describes working with the cast, singling out the arresting, creepy performance of Alix Angelis as the possessed Lane.

LeVeck also talks about the source of the film, which was the 2016 short film version of The Cleansing Hour, which is included as an extra on the disk.

