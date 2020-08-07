Paul Bettany Stars In Uncle Frank, Coming To Amazon Prime Thanksgiving

Paul Bettany has a new film called Uncle Frank releasing on Amazon Prime on Thanksgiving, also starring Sophia Lillis, Peter Macdissi, Steve Zahn, Judy Greer, and Margo Martindale. The film is written and directed by Alan Ball of Six Feet Under fame and takes place in 1973. Guess what: the plot involves a funeral. The death is of Frank's father, and with young Beth (Lillis) in tow, returns home to lay him to rest and confront some truths in his life that he has long since wanted to run away from instead of confront. You can see a clip from Uncle Frank down below.

Uncle Frank Synopsis

"Frank (Paul Bettany) gives a piece of advice to Beth (Sophia Lillis) in this first look clip from Uncle Frank, an Amazon Original Movie coming to Prime Video this Thanksgiving. In 1973, teenaged Beth leaves her rural Southern hometown to study at New York University where her beloved Uncle Frank is a revered literature professor. She soon discovers that Frank is gay and living with his longtime partner Walid "Wally" Nadeem (Peter Macdissi) — an arrangement that he has kept secret for years. After the sudden death of Frank's father — Beth's grandfather — Frank is forced to reluctantly return home for the funeral with Beth in tow, and to finally face a long-buried trauma that he has spent his entire adult life running away from."

people forget sometimes just how talented a dramatic actor Bettany is, especially when he is thought of as Vision these days. Lillis is one of my favorite young actors in Hollywood, and a creator like Ball should be able to take her to new heights as well. Basically, Uncle Frank is one to be excited about.