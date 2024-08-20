Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: gary dauberman, max, Salem's Lot

Salem's Lot Alive After All, Will Debut On Max In October

We finally know the fate of the remake of Salem's Lot. The film will be released straight to Max in October, in time for Halloween.

Article Summary Salem's Lot remake by Gary Dauberman to debut on Max in October, timed for Halloween.

Film faced delays initially set for fall 2022, then April 2023, eventually pulled off the schedule.

Stephen King praised the remake, increasing anticipation among fans of the novel.

Dauberman relieved that the film avoided cancellation and stayed true to the 70s setting.

Salem's Lot finished production in 2022 by writer/director Gary Dauberman. The film stars Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Alfre Woodard, Bill Camp, John Benjamin Hickey, Nicholas Crovetti, Jordan Preston Carter, William Sadler, Spencer Treat Clark, Cade Woodward, Debra Christofferson, and Pilou Asbaek. First, it was to be released in the fall of 2022. Then, it was moved to April 2023 before being pulled off the schedule entirely during post-production. Then came the rumors that it would go straight to Max. Then we learned that author Stephen King had seen it and loved it. Now, thanks to a new feature at Vanity Fair, we know that we will finally see the film on Max in October.

Salem's Lot, Finally

On the delays, Dauberman seems diplomatic about it: "I had the same questions everybody else did. This movie was made at a time when that transition to the new ownership was happening, which was an interesting experience. At a certain point, it's out of your control. People were asking me, 'Where's the movie? Where's the movie?' I wish I had an answer for them other than a shrug and 'I don't know.'"

In Stephen King's Salem's Lot, "an author returns to his hometown to write about an abandoned mansion in the small town. As he discovers the home has been bought by a mysterious man from Europe, the man also realizes that townspeople are slowly being turned into vampires. The writer bands together with a ragtag group to stop the spread of vampires, with the final confrontation happening in the house with the mysterious man." It is widely regarded as one of King's best novels, and fans have been hoping for a theatrical remake for quite some time. King himself has always said that he thinks that the novel is ripe for a remake, and what better time than now, with Hollywood being enamored with the writer's works all over again?

I am so glad this film will finally get its day in the sun. Gary Dauberman is a genuinely nice guy, and for a while, the fear was that WB would send this film the way of Batgirl and write it off. So glad that is not the case. Setting the story back in the 70s and keeping the vibe of this book was central to the story, and it sounds like he nailed it. Hopefully, a trailer is not far behind now.

