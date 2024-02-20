Posted in: Horror, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: max, Salem's Lot, stephen king, Warner Bros

Salem's Lot: Stephen King Has Seen It. Will We?

Stephen King has seen the Salem's Lot remake that has been finished since 2021. When will we get to see it? Come on WB, give it to us!

Article Summary Stephen King praises the new Salem's Lot film as "old-school horror filmmaking."

WB's indecision has fans questioning Salem's Lot's release after it was pulled from schedules.

Original announcement in 2020 stirred excitement for the film starring Lewis Pullman and others.

The wait continues with speculation that it may share the fate of other shelved WB projects.

Salem's Lot was first announced as being remade on Saturday, April 11th, 2020. Written and directed by Gary Dauberman, the film stars Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Pilou Asbaek, Alfre Woodard, and William Sadler. First thought to be a Max exclusive, the film was instead switched to a theatrical release, then back to Max again, last we heard in November. People have seen it, including the story's author, Stephen King, who had this to say on his Twitter/X account yesterday: "Between you and me, Twitter, I've seen the new SALEM'S LOT, and it's quite good. Old-school horror filmmaking: slow build, big payoff. Not sure why WB is holding it back; not like it's embarrassing or anything. Who knows. I just write the fucking things."

Salem's Lot: Is WB Going To Write It Off?

In Stephen King's Salem's Lot, "an author returns to his hometown to write about an abandoned mansion in the small town. As he discovers the home has been bought by a mysterious man from Europe, the man also realizes that townspeople are slowly being turned into vampires. The writer bands together with a ragtag group to stop the spread of vampires, with the final confrontation happening in the house with the mysterious man." It is widely regarded as one of King's best novels, and fans have been hoping for a theatrical remake for quite some time. King himself has always said that he thinks that the novel is ripe for a remake, and what better time than now, with Hollywood being enamored with the writer's works all over again?

Once again, it seems the team at WB is against making any kind of money. This film has been in the can since 2021, when they first took it off the release schedule. As each week goes by with no news, it makes me think we will never see this film come out. While King's comments are not a ringing endorsement, it is not like he said that they should not put it out. Is David Zaslov going to Batgirl/Coyote Vs. ACME/Scoob! Holiday Haunt this one? Man, I hope not. But the writing seems to be on the wall for Salem's Lot. Let's hope we are wrong.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!