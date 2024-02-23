Posted in: Movies, Streaming, Warner Bros | Tagged: max, Timothee Chalamet, Wonka

Wonka Begins Streaming On Max Starting March 8th

Wonka will be streaming on Max starting on Friday, March 8th for those with the service. Expect it to do big numbers.

Wonka is coming to Max. The box office hit will begin streaming on Max starting on March 8th. The film, starring Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, Natasha Rothwell, Rich Fulcher, Rakhee Thakrar, Tom Davis, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and in the title roleTimothée Chalamet is directed by Paul King. It has pulled in over $600 million worldwide and rescued what was a very dismal winter box office from late 2023 into early 2024. Audiences and critics alike love the film, and it has cemented Chalamet as a bonafide box office draw.

Wonka Saved The Box Office. Can It Help Max?

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, "Wonka" tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. From Paul King, writer/director of the "Paddington" films; David Heyman, producer of "Harry Potter," "Gravity," "Fantastic Beasts" and "Paddington," and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the "Paddington" films, "Jurassic World: Dominion") and Luke Kelly ("Roald Dahl's The Witches"), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big-screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you're lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Wonka was a wonder, and I think Max will benefit greatly from having it on the service. Will it do Barbie streaming numbers? I think so; it may even do a little better. I have a feeling that this film will be a go-to family film for many, many years to come, and one WB will keep close to the vest.

