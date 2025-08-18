Posted in: IFC, Movies, Shudder | Tagged: Good Boy

Meet The Goodest Boy In The Official Trailer For Good Boy

It's time to meet Indy, the absolute goodest boy, in the first trailer for the new supernatural thriller from a dog's POV, Good Boy.

Article Summary The first trailer for Good Boy offers a unique supernatural thriller told entirely from a dog's point of view.

The film has garnered attention since its premiere at South by Southwest for its creative storytelling approach.

Horror veterans like Danny Boyle highlight the genre's freedom for innovation, with Good Boy pushing those boundaries further.

The trailer teases effective jumpscares and a fresh take on indie horror ahead of its October release.

That is a whole bunch of absolutely not for me, dog (literally). Even so, indie horror is where the fun and innovative stuff is happening within the industry, and Good Boy appears to be no exception. Earlier this year, we got the chance to speak to 28 Years Later director Danny Boyle and asked him what neat tools or techniques he got to use in the movie. There were a couple of different things, and he seemed genuinely excited about all of them, but it was what he said about the horror genre in general that was all too true. "Horror gives you a chance," Boyle said. "You know, you can take these risks with horror. It's a lovely, freeing environment, technically. You know, you can you can challenge conventions, and resolution, and format." So when word came down about a horror movie from the POV of a dog, it had a successful premiere at South by Southwest, and people were paying attention.

The first images and poster (another really well-made poster, horror is killing it in the poster game right now), but now we have the trailer. The idea of a film from a dog's POV is absolutely one that needs to be shown for people to understand what they are in for. The first trailer for Good Boy does do a good job of doing that, including showing us how the POV could be used for some very effective jumpscares, IFC and Shudder, my currently destroyed nerves thank you. Indy is clearly the goodest boy, and this is going to be one of those films where visiting "Does The Dog Die?" would probably spoil the entire film for you. So that's something to keep in mind if you're a regular visitor to this site.

Good Boy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Our canine hero, Indy, finds himself on a new adventure with his human owner—and best friend—Todd, leaving city life for a long-vacant family home in the country. From the start, two things are abundantly clear: Indy is wary of the creepy old house, and his affection for Todd is unwavering. After moving in, Indy is immediately vexed by empty corners, tracks an invisible presence only he can see, perceives phantasmagoric warnings from a long-dead dog, and is haunted by visions of the previous occupant's grim death. When Todd begins succumbing to the dark forces swirling around the house, Indy must battle a malevolence intent on dragging his beloved Todd into the afterlife.

Good Boy, directed by Ben Leonberg, stars Shane Jensen, Arielle Friedman, Larry Fessenden, Stuart Rudin, Hunter Goetz, Anya Krawcheck, and Indy as Himself. It will be released in theaters on October 3, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!