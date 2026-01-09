Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: mercy

Mercy: Were You Just Programmed Wrong And Pleading Not Guilty Clips

Amazon MGM Studios has released two new clips from Mercy, with one questioning the judge's programming and Chris Pratt's character pleading 'not guilty.'

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios unveils two gripping new clips from the futuristic thriller Mercy.

Chris Pratt’s character pleads not guilty and challenges the AI judge’s programming in tense court scenes.

New footage highlights themes of artificial intelligence, justice, and moral dilemmas in the legal system.

Mercy marks Amazon MGM Studios’ debut theatrical release.

Amazon MGM Studios is stepping onto the distribution stage in 2026, and we'll see whether its commitment to theatrical releases holds, regardless of how the films perform at the box office. Because the first one out of the gate is Mercy, and the more footage they show of us, the more this looks like at least three different movies we have seen before. Now, this is a problem that critics run into more than the public does. We see almost everything, so we've seen Plotline A play out a million times. However, if you don't watch many movies, you may not have seen a variation of Plotline A in a couple of years.

Mercy does come with the added benefit of Rebecca Ferguson , who is thankfully featured prominently in the two clips that were released today. The first is Chris Pratt's character explaining the film's thesis to the judge, which is that humanity is needed in the justice system, and the second is Pratt's character coming to the horrifying realization that the system he believed in is about to turn on him. They always seem to care once it impacts them or someone they care about.

Mery: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In the near future, a detective (Chris Pratt) stands on trial accused of murdering his wife. He has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to the advanced A.I. Judge (Rebecca Ferguson) he once championed, before it determines his fate.

Mery, directed by Timur Bekmambetov, stars Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson, Kali Reis, Annabelle Wallis, Chris Sullivan, and Kylie Rogers. It will be released on January 23, 2026.

