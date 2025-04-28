Posted in: Movies, NBC, TV | Tagged: Miami Vice

Miami Vice: Joseph Kosinski to Direct New Movie, Script by Dan Gilroy

Miami Vice is getting a new film adaptation with a script by Dan Gilroy and Joseph Kosinski directing (already an excellent sign).

Hit TV series and film remake Miami Vice is getting another feature film reboot, this time with a script by Nightcrawler writer-director Dan Gilroy (brother of Andor creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy) and Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski in the director's chair, with Dylan Clark as a producer. Are you craving that neon-noir tropical hotness with moral ambiguity and angst-ridden but very well-dressed undercover cops who don't wear socks? Well, this is good news for you!

Miami Vice was hatched initially by NBC President Brandon Tartikoff in the early 1980s, who wanted a cop drama with the flash of MTV that was so popular then. Hill Street Blues writer Anthony Yerkovich created the series. Michael Mann turned it into a visually iconic zeitgeist cultural symbol of the 1980s, with a dark, morally downbeat take on drug gangs and cartels. The series turned Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas into household names as undercover cops Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs, who dressed in cool pastel wardrobes driving fast cars and taking down drug dealers smuggling in cocaine supplied by the Mexican cartels in the neon-soaked vistas of Miami with a cutting-edge synthesizer soundtrack and the top 40 songs of the moment. The original TV series, expensive for the time, lasted six seasons from 1984 to 1989. Mann's 2006 feature film reboot, which starred Colin Ferrell and Jamie Foxx, underperformed at the box office but has acquired a cult following ever since as its reputation has grown.

This new version of Miami Vice could be good. After all, Dan Gilroy is known for writing gritty, politically charged scripts like The Bourne Legacy and Nightcrawler, and Kosinski has a very good grasp of coherent storytelling and stylish filmmaking that's not a bunch of empty flashy images. At this rate, Miami Vice will be one of the few franchises that has never had a bad movie version made that's equal to or better than the gritty TV version.

Miami Vice: The Original TV Series is streaming on Peacock.

