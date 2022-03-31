Michael Bay Says He Should Have Stopped Making Transformers Films

Transformers films have combined to gross $4.8 billion at the box office, though more than a few fans and moviegoers would argue that they are pretty bad films, with the exception of the first film and Bumblebee. The director of five of those films, Michael Bay, is a punching bag for many, though he is laughing all the way to the bank. Turns out, he knows he should have stopped being at the helm of the franchise after a trilogy, which Steven Spielberg suggested. As he told Unilad UK recently, he was caving to studio pressure and having fun at the end of the day.

Transformers Fans Agree, Michael

"I made too many of them," Bay said. "Steven Spielberg said, 'Just stop at three.' And I said I'd stop. The studio begged me to do a fourth, and then that made a billion too. And then I said I'm gonna stop here. And they begged me again. I should have stopped. [But] they were fun to do." He also spoke on how frightening it was to tackle Transformers in the first place: "It was technology we didn't know would work, and then it became very successful," Bay said. "It was the first time digital effects were that highly reflective, so it broke a lot of new ground. It was a fun experience. It made more than [$709 million], that's a lot of movie tickets and a lot of people that have seen it."

I still like that first film, but the rest of them are pretty terrible. When another director, Travis Knight, stepped in to make Bumblebee, it righted the ship and gave us maybe the best possible Transformers film we could hope for. Since Stephen Cable Jr. and not Bay is directing the next in the series, Rise Of The Beast, fans should be pretty pumped.