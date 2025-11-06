Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: lionsgate, Michael, michael jackson

Michael Trailer Released By Lionsgate, Biopic Releases In April

Lionsgate has released the first trailer and images from the Michael Jackson biopic. Tittled Michael, it releases in theaters on April 24.

Article Summary Lionsgate drops the first trailer for Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic, arriving in theaters April 24.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson, the film aims to capture the King of Pop's legacy.

The biopic faced controversy, with rewrites due to legal restrictions on which real-life events could be depicted.

Concerns rise over how much the film will address Jackson's scandals, as his estate was heavily involved.

Michael, the troubled biopic of Michael Jackson, directed by Antoine Fuqua, debuted its first trailer this morning. Written by John Logan, the film stars Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo. It will be released in theaters on April 24, and Lionsgate is banking on this being a humongous hit. Many thought it could be, even considering how the last two decades of his life unfolded. They then had to address some of that time period and rework the film after paperwork from one of his victims' families came out that they could not be featured in any way in the film. The Jackson estate was heavily involved in the making of the film, raising questions about how sanitized the story will be.

Michael Jackson Is The Most Polarizing Pop Star Of All Time

Here is the official synopsis from Lionsgate: MICHAEL is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson's life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.

This trailer feels oddly out of tone. I am not sure that it should feel this celebratory, especially with the heavy events and themes that should be covered in the back half of the film. It would be irresponsible and surprising if a director of Fuqua's caliber did not shed light on those events and provide them with their proper context. This was the fear when the project was announced, and sadly, it looks like those fears may be realized. That being said, Jaafar Jackson looks, sounds, and moves exactly like Michael, to a scary degree, and this will likely be a huge hit when it is released in April.

Michael will be released in theaters on April 24.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!