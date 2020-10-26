Netflix Posts First Teaser For Clooney's The Midnight Sky

Netflix posted a teaser for the new George Clooney post-apocalyptic film The Midnight Sky this morning while also announcing that the film's full trailer will debut tomorrow. It stars Clooney, who also directs, as well as Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo, Demián Bichir, Sophie Rundle, Ethan Peck, Tim Russ, and Miriam Shor. The script is written by Mark L. Smith. The Midnight Sky is about a scientist in the arctic trying desperately to stop a team of astronauts from returning home after a global catastrophe. The teaser can be found below.

The Midnight Sky Is A Different Step For Clooney

"This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe."

Clooney had this to say about The Midnight Sky at the London Film Festival: "The guys at Netflix sent it over to me to act in it. I read it and loved it, and thought I'd actually rather take a swing at directing it," he said through Deadline. "I'd done a couple of space movies, so I knew how complicated the space stuff was going to be, but this one felt like a really intimate story about what mankind is capable of doing to mankind. I also liked the idea of a story of redemption, and this was kind of the ultimate story of redemption."

I like this step for Clooney: The Director. I will be curious to see how he handles the space scenes; not everyone, even if they have been in space films, can grasp how different those types of things have to be handled. I guess we will find out more tomorrow.