Mike Flanagan Teams With Stephen King Again On New Version Of The Mist

Mike Flanagan is bringing yet another Stephen King story to the big screen, as he will make his own version of The Mist.

Article Summary Mike Flanagan will direct and write a new Warner Bros. adaptation of Stephen King's The Mist.

Flanagan previously adapted Gerald's Game, Doctor Sleep, and has The Dark Tower in development.

The 2007 version of The Mist set a high bar, but Flanagan brings fresh excitement to the project.

Fans expect Flanagan to deliver another emotionally powerful Stephen King adaptation.

Mike Flanagan is staying in the Stephen King business, bringing yet another of the author's stories to life. This time, he will take his own stab at adapting The Mist, which has already been adapted into a film. Warner Bros. will release the new movie, written and directed by Flanagan. He just wrapped production on a new television series for Carrie and is about to start filming in March on a new Exorcist film for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster. Previous works by King brought to life by Mike Flanagan include Gerald's Game, Doctor Sleep, and The Life of Chuck; he is also adapting The Dark Tower. Deadline had the news.

Mike Flanagan Brings King's Works To Life Like No Other

I would put any of those adaptations listed above up against any other King works adapted for film or TV. At this point, we should just have Mike start at the beginning and see how far he can get before the world ends. I never thought we would find a voice that could match King's from the page, but here we are, and there are no signs of this thing slowing down. Do I think we need another version of The Mist, given that the 2007 version was pretty good and featured one of the all-time best horror endings? No, I do not. But throw in the Name Mike Flanagan, and I change my mind.

If anything, he will make the ending even more devastating, and we will all leave the theater sobbing, and we won't recover for days. Out of all of these projects, though, The Dark Tower is the one that, if he is able to nail it, he achieves a level of horror royalty that only a few have reached before him. They call that one unfilmable for a reason. The Mist appears to be his next project after The Exorcist.

