The Exorcist: Chiwetel Ejiofor Reteams With Mike Flanagan

Chiwetel Ejiofor has signed on to be part of the cast of the new film in the Exorcist franchise. The film starts production in March.

Scarlett Johansson, Diane Lane, and Jacobi Jupe also star in this reboot of The Exorcist franchise.

Director Mike Flanagan promises a bold, terrifying new take, unrelated to the 2023 Exorcist: Believer.

The Exorcist returns to theaters on March 17, 2027, produced by Blumhouse-Atomic Monster and Morgan Creek.

The Exorcist is getting ready to start production in New York with Mike Flanagan behind the camera, and today, Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek, and Universal announced that Academy Award nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor has joined the cast. He previously worked with Flanagan on last year's The Life of Chuck. Scarlett Johansson, Diane Lane, and Jacobi Jupe also star in the film, which is also written by Flanagan. Production is set to start in March in New York City. This is a brand-new start for the franchise and will not be a sequel to the 2023 film Believer. Flanagan is also executive producing the film through his Red Room Pictures. Jason Blum and Ryan Turek will produce and executive produce for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster.

The Exorcist In New York

"'The Exorcist' is one of the reasons I became a filmmaker, and it is an honor to have the chance to try something fresh, bold, and terrifying within its universe," Flanagan stated. "Reuniting with my friends at Blumhouse, with whom I've made some of my favorite pieces of work, only makes this more exciting." The director previously made three films with Blumhouse: Oculus, Hush, and Ouija: Origin of Evil. "Mike's voice and vision are indispensable for horror fans, and we are excited to welcome him back to Blumhouse," said Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum. "I immediately responded to Mike's new take on the world of 'The Exorcist' and can't wait for audiences to experience it."

Flanagan knows what he is doing when it comes to casting his projects, and in my eyes, he can do no wrong. His latest film, The Life of Chuck, was one of my favorite films of 2025, and I am very excited to see what he has in store for the franchise to try and save it. Adding an actress of Lane's caliber can only enhance the esteem and expectations for the film, which are already sky-high.

The Exorcist will return to theaters on March 17, 2027.

