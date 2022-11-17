Missing Trailer Debuts From Searching team, Out January 20th

Missing is a new film from the team behind Searching, the John Cho 2018 thriller about a father desperately searching for his missing daughter seen entirely through smartphone and computer screens. It was a very affecting film, so I got excited when the same creative team, Sev Ohanian and Aneesh Chaganty, came up with a sequel idea. Starring Storm Reid, Nia Long, Joaquim de Almeida, Ken Leung, Amy Landecker, Daniel Henney, Megan Suri, and Tim Griffin, this sequel of sorts is directed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson. You can see the trailer down below.

Missing Synopsis

"From the minds behind Searching comes Missing, a thrilling roller-coaster mystery that makes you wonder how well you know those closest to you. When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it's too late. But as she digs deeper, her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers…and when June unravels secrets about her mom, she discovers that she never really knew her at all. Directed by: Will Merrick and Nick Johnson Screenplay by: Will Merrick & Nick Johnson Story by: Sev Ohanian & Aneesh Chaganty"

I hope that this reaches the same quality as Searching. With these two leads, that should be the case; Reid and Long are both excellent. I just worry that this will feel more like the same and unnecessary. Smart to grab a date in late January as well; there have been many a thriller and horror film to grab a big piece of the box office these last few years in that space. Missing opens in theaters on January 20th.