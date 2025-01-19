Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Mission Impossible 8 Screening: Viewer "Almost Had a Heart Attack"

Director Christopher McQuarrie received intense feedback from a viewer during an early screening of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

Article Summary Viewer's intense feedback at early Mission Impossible 8 screening: "Almost had a heart attack."

Director McQuarrie discusses thrilling preview of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

Explosive finale expected for the final Mission: Impossible movie with high stakes action.

Release date set for May 23, 2025; will Paramount preview footage at CinemaCon?

We here at Bleeding Cool called the seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible films the "COVID canary in the coal mines because it was the production of those two movies because they were being shot back to back at the time that was the wake-up call that the virus was something serious. Since then, the seventh movie finally came out, but it seemed like audiences were not as into it as the previous films. This franchise has been slowly improving itself from movie four and onward, so this stumble, even if it wasn't massive, felt massive compared to the other films. They hadn't finished film eight yet so it sounds like they did go back and do a little reworking of the film. We have a teaser trailer that doesn't tell us much and some images, but the movie will be here before we know it. Director Christopher McQuarrie recently spoke to Empire (via Total Film) and explained some feedback he got during a test screening of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

"We had a small screening, and someone said, 'I was suffocating throughout the entire sequence. I almost had a heart attack.' And I thought, 'I guess we did something right," McQuarrie said.

This is, supposedly, the last Mission: Impossible film, so we know they are going to go out with a bang and a title that makes people who want the title to be technical right in headlines but have a character limit cry in corners. Paramount has shown up big time at CinemaCon for a couple of years now, and that is taking place in late March/early April. Could we see some footage from Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning during that presentation? We'll see.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt. It will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

