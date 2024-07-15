Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: mission: impossible 8

Mission: Impossible 8: Stephen Oyoung Has Reportedly Joined The Cast

Stephen Oyoung has reportedly joined the production of Mission: Impossible 8, which is currently slated for a May 23, 2025, release date.

Article Summary Stephen Oyoung reportedly cast in Mission: Impossible 8.

Mission: Impossible 8 battles production woes, rewrites.

The eighth installment's story may benefit from delays.

Christopher McQuarrie directing, release set for May 2025.

It seems that things on Mission: Impossible 8 still have not wrapped, or this is one of those casting announcements that has come after the production has either ended or is about to end. At the time of writing, the last we heard, this film was still in production after it restarted back in March following delays from the SAG-AFTRA strike. Even though this production had been troubled in terms of getting the film off the ground, it might have worked out in the movie's favor for the story. People had a lot of problems with Dead Reckoning on a story level and Paramount has invested too much in this franchise to risk another mediocre film. So they were able to course correct because the eighth film hadn't finished production yet. We still don't know anything about the movie, but we did get some new casting information today. According to Deadline, Stephen Oyoung, who will have a role in Twisters set to come out this week, has joined the large and impressive cast in an unknown role.

Mission: Impossible 8 Has Been Through The Wringer

In 2019, Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 were supposed to be shot back to back. However, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning became what we like to call the "COVID canary in the coal mine." The film was the first major production that was shut down due to the pandemic and the first time people started to think that this whole thing might be serious. By February 2021, after many false starts and more shutdowns, it was announced that the two films would no longer be shot back to back. We didn't hear much about Mission: Impossible 8, though it was reported that the film was undergoing some rewrites. Dead Reckoning initially had a Part One attached to it, but the film wasn't as well received as the previous Mission: Impossible films. The next time we heard about the movie really moving forward was early 2022, when it was reportedly that principal photography was set to begin. Throughout that year and the two strikes of 2023, the film slowly lumbers toward the finish line and is still in production at the time of writing.

Mission: Impossible 8, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Janet McTeer, Hannah Waddingham, Lucy Tulugarjuk, and Katy O'Brian. It will be released on May 23, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!