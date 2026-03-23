Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: moana, moana live-action remake

Moana: Official Trailer, Artistry of Moana Featurette, Poster, Images

Disney has released a new trailer, a behind-the-scenes featurette, a poster, and images for the live-action remake of Moana.

Disney dropped a new trailer, a behind-the-scenes featurette, a poster, images, and behind-the-scenes images for the upcoming live-action remake of Moana. For some reason, the reaction to this film is much harsher than for other live-action remakes, though the timing might be a contributing factor. Moana feels like it just happened for a lot of people, even though it was a decade ago.

The reaction to this movie is going to be really interesting when it comes out later this summer because right now, people aren't very excited, if the comments are anything to go by. The trailer features a ton of footage that looks very familiar to everything we have seen from the original animated film, and the featurette also discusses the film's importance. This probably seemed like a sure thing not that long ago, but now, not so much.

Moana: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Disney's live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar®-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean's call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Emmy® and Tony Award® winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features Moana and Moana 2. Audiences can experience the brilliant cinematic sights, sounds, and songs of "Moana" in U.S. theaters on July 10, 2026.

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